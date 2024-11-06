Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,457,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 561,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,833,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,848,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of REVS opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.76. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000 Value Index. REVS index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. REVS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

