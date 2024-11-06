Comparing American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Environmental Partners and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Environmental Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A Comstock -1,210.13% -33.56% -23.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Environmental Partners and Comstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Comstock has a consensus target price of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 551.14%. Given Comstock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock is more favorable than American Environmental Partners.

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Comstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Environmental Partners and Comstock”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million 0.03 -$15.06 million ($0.03) -0.05 Comstock $1.27 million 66.19 $9.16 million ($0.12) -3.33

Comstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Environmental Partners. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Environmental Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comstock beats American Environmental Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Environmental Partners

(Get Free Report)

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc. engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries. The company also owns the Lucerne Project located in the Storey County, Nevada; and the Spring Valley Project situated in the Lyon County, Nevada. In addition, it offers upstream and downstream design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.