Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE CUZ opened at $31.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 124.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 136,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,377,000 after buying an additional 399,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

