Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% during the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after buying an additional 2,542,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 748,626 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 435,822 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,868,000 after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

