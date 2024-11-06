Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $28,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

DMAR opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

