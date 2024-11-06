Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $42,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 268.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGMU. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 718,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 478,759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after buying an additional 294,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after buying an additional 289,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 946.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 129,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 844.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 119,889 shares during the last quarter.

CGMU opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

