Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,581 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,065,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 388,649 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,285,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,009,000 after buying an additional 733,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,002,000 after buying an additional 590,788 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after buying an additional 981,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.