Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $30,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

