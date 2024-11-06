Cytosorbents (CTSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

