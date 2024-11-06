DA Davidson Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $171.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $153.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLX. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

NYSE:CLX opened at $162.37 on Monday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 66,149 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

