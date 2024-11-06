Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $302.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.75. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCTH shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

