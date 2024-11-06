Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.51. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 438 shares traded.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

