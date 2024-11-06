Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 59.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.3% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 383,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

