Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

MD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

MD opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,497.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,310.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,497.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

