Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Price

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $164.53 on Monday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 27,068 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,942,995.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,932 shares in the company, valued at $32,474,504.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

