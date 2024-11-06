Diodes (DIOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,245,086.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

