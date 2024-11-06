Diodes (DIOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Diodes Stock Performance
Diodes stock opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.
Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
