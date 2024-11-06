Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,205.98 ($54.75) and traded as high as GBX 4,392 ($57.17). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,392 ($57.17), with a volume of 185,103 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Diploma
Diploma Stock Performance
Diploma Company Profile
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diploma
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.