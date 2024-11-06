Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,205.98 ($54.75) and traded as high as GBX 4,392 ($57.17). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,392 ($57.17), with a volume of 185,103 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,378.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,205.98.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

