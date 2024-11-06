Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.92%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

