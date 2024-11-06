Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $3,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 557.92%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

