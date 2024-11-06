Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,644 shares of company stock worth $3,491,207. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

