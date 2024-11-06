ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered ESSA Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EPIX opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $75.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.84.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 7,879,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $12,055,761.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,883,053 shares of company stock worth $12,076,665. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

