Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $65.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $159.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

