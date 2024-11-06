Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $653.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $399.19 and a 52 week high of $653.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $617.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,221. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

