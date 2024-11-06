Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 128.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

EWJ stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

