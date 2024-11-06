FIGS (FIGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

