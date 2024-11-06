Financial Survey: Prairie Operating (PROP) versus Its Competitors

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Prairie Operating to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -377.86% -103.26% Prairie Operating Competitors -3.45% 7.56% 6.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million -$79.08 million -1.14 Prairie Operating Competitors $10.94 billion $1.07 billion -594.48

Analyst Ratings

Prairie Operating’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Prairie Operating Competitors 2153 11603 16193 624 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 26.34%. Given Prairie Operating’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating’s rivals have a beta of -13.62, indicating that their average stock price is 1,462% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prairie Operating rivals beat Prairie Operating on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

