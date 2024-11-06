First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $224,000 Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 42.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEX. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.