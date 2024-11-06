First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 2,585 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,546,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,542 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $909.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

