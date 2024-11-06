First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,580 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after buying an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after buying an additional 846,967 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,018,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,765,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 978,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,595.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Ingredion Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $95.07 and a 52-week high of $154.87.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

