First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $202,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 43,469 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 471.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. Aramark has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.68.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

