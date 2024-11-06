First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,968 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $37.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

