Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 3,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Forafric Global Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

