Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 5,319.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,312 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,932,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 138,011 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in Frontline by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 161,518 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $25,074,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 31.8% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 413,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Frontline Stock Performance

FRO opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.06. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 93.23%.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

