General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

