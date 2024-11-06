Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $913,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,152.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 406,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 374,074 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 267.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $975.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.32. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About Dynex Capital

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.