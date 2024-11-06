Gordon Haskett Initiates Coverage on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Equities researchers at Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.42.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $396.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.06. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $266.56 and a 1 year high of $401.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after buying an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,880,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 220,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

