Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Griffon from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Insider Activity at Griffon

Institutional Trading of Griffon

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,754,045.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,754,045.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $457,631.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,169,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,006,870.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,464 shares of company stock valued at $17,244,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $4,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,954,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Griffon by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Price Performance

Griffon stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. Griffon has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

