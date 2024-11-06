Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,987 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,592.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $39.48.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

