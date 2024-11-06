Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,272 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $8,045,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 949,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

