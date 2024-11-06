Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

PIPR opened at $290.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.34. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $306.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.