Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,441 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 11.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Shares of SGRY opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

