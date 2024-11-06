Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,916 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day moving average is $139.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

