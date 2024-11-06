Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,264 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.