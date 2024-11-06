Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 265.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,130.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $380,264.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

