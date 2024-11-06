Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 56,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,621.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.13.

NYSE:HII opened at $193.24 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.90 and its 200-day moving average is $258.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

