Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 155.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,272 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,821,000 after buying an additional 881,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 675.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 845,470 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $19,040,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,117,000 after buying an additional 465,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after buying an additional 391,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,095.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.57%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

