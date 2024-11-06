Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 112.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 105.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KWR opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average is $171.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $151.31 and a 12-month high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

