Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,893 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. The company’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

