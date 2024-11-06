Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 150.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 75.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

OGS opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

