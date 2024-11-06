Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Viad worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,716,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 20.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viad by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 69.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Viad by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Stock Performance

VVI opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.82 million, a P/E ratio of 151.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 29.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Viad in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

